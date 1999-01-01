Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Videlco erweitert Lieferprogramm um Gude-Produkte
Videlco Europe Limited hat die Produkte des Herstellers Gude ins Lieferprogramm aufgenommen. Zum Portfolio von Gude gehören Power-Distribution-Units, Remote-Monitoring-Systeme, Funkuhr-Systeme und Schnittstellen-Isolatoren. Seit mehr als 25 Jahren werden Gude-Produkte am Unternehmens-Standort in Deutschland entwickelt und gefertigt.
