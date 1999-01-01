Tiziano Ferro supported by WI Creations





For Italian singer/songwriter and producer Tiziano Ferro’s latest stadium tour, WI Creations was commissioned to find solutions for two primary motion-control ‘brain-teasers’. The show was creatively directed by Claudio Santucci working in close collaboration with video designer Romain Sabella from Clonwerk and lighting designer Giovanni Pinna.

The two automation challenges were to provide a fluid movement system for a large video ceiling weighing 11 tonnes, which moved in all directions and to track two massive upstage LED screens into different configurations throughout a dynamic set.

In addition to these, also required to move were two lighting trusses either side of the video ceiling, a water screen in front of the video ceiling rigged on two moving hoists and a pyro effect circle upstage of the video ceiling that also shifted position. WI Creations’ Hans Willems project managed from their end, upon PRG Belgium’s request.

The video ceiling was one of the production’s highlights. At one stage, it tilted downwards with water content pouring off the ‘end’ of the LED, while an actual water feature was simultaneously flown into place to meet the downstage edge of the screen, with real water tumbling down onto stage in a fountain.

The 7.2 metre wide by 19.2 metre long video ceiling was made up of Pixled F12 LED product and weighed 11 tonnes. It was moved by 18 x Evo motors specified by WI Creations and tipped, tilted and pitched in all directions.

WI Creations devised a custom hydraulic load censoring and control system which integrated the hysteresis from each individual motor and applied some maths and triggering calculations so all the chain hoists could be made to act as if they were one enormous motor. The upstage tracking video screens measured 3.6 metres wide by 13.2 metres high, weighed around 3 tonnes and moved along a 21 metre stretch of track, for which WI utilized its Touring Tracking system which also assisted with fast load ins/outs.

WI also supplied 13 x Evo half tonne and two Evo 800 Kg hoists to fly and move the two 18 metre long lighting trusses at the sides of the video ceiling, the water curtain truss and the FX circle at the back. All these elements - the 18 motors on the video ceiling and the 15 moving the other elements - were controlled using customised WI 3D software, operated by Joey Poortman.

(Photos: Giovanni Pinna)

www.wicreations.com