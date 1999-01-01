Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Samsung SH37F-Display neu bei Gahrens + Battermann
Gahrens + Battermann hat das 16:4,5-Breitbild-Display (915,8 x 281,1 x 39,9 mm) aus Samsungs SHF-Serie in den Mietpark übernommen. Das SH37F-Display hat einen Quad-Core-Prozessor verbaut, welcher den Aufwand der Zuspielung minimiert und die Verwendung eines separaten Zuspielers hinfällig macht.
