Robert Juliat Lancelot and SpotMe used for Opening Ceremony of FINA World Aquatic Championships

Four of Robert Juliat’s 4000 W HTI Lancelot fixtures were the followspots of choice for Frédéric “Aldo” Fayard, the lighting designer behind the Opening Ceremony of the 17th FINA World Aquatic Championships, which took place in Budapest and Balatonfüred in July 2017.

Fayard, who is founder of and designer with Concept K in Paris, created and programmed the lighting for the opening ceremony event, which was conceived and produced by the French production ECA2 Group with MUPA from Hungary.

The four 4 kW Lancelot followspots were supplied by PRG France and were rigged on two technical towers front of stage. The Ceremony also provided an opportunity for Fayard to test out Robert Juliat’s newest product, SpotMe, where he put it through its paces under live conditions for the first time ever.

Photo: Opening ceremony of 17th FINA World Aquatic Championships Budapest 2017. (Copyright: Julien Panié/ECA2)

www.robertjuliat.com