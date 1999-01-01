Robe fixtures for ‘League of Legends’ in Rio





Brazilian rental company LPL supplied over 150 Robe moving lights including BMFL WashBeams to the 2017 ‘League of Legends’ Mid-Season Invitationals (MSI) e-sport competition staged in the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janiero (formally the Rio Olympic Arena).

LPL’s Caio Bertti project managed the lighting elements for production company Riot Games. The production lighting was designed by Arnold Serame of LA-based Serame Design and directed on site by Mathew Stovall. LPL has invested steadily in Robe over the last ten years and now has a stock of nearly 600 fixtures, some of which were supplied for the event.

A network of trusses was installed in the venue’s roof and used to provide near, mid and far lighting positions for stage and audience areas. Sixty-two BMFL WashBeams were deployed along four perimeter trusses - 34 fixtures along the two long sides and 28 along the two short sides of the arena.

These provided general audience lighting as well as hitting the stage from up to 44 metres distance. Another ten BMFL WashBeams were rigged on two trusses approximately 38 metres away from the stage. The other twenty-four BMFL WashBeams were deployed on the floor and used for aerial effects.

The BMFLs were augmented by 54 x Robe ColorSpot 2500 moving lights which provided support illumination rigged on all the surrounding trusses. In addition to the BMFLs and the ColorWash 2500E ATs, the rig contained a number of other lighting fixtures including LED washes, beam moving lights, LED strobes and generics, all controlled by a GrandMA2 full size console operated by Matt Duvall.

Caio Bertti worked with a team of 16 crew from LPL on this event for which the technical producer was Randy Quick for Riot Games.

www.robe.cz