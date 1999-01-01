News:

Robe appoints new Australian distributor

Robe Lighting s.r.o. has appointed Jands as Australian and New Zealand distributor for Robe and Anolis lighting brands. Jands is an Australian owned company founded in 1970 that manufactures and distributes lighting, audio and staging products primarily for the entertainment and exhibition industry. With headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Sydney, a factory in Melbourne and offices in Brisbane and Perth, Jands employs over 120 people across Australia.

 

