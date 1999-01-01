Powersoft and EAW systems installed at restaurant in Pretoria





Surgesound has carried out its first installation project for the Rhapsody’s Group bar/restaurant franchise in Hatfield, Pretoria. They specified a single Powersoft Ottocanali 4K4 DSP+Dante amplifier to power a total of eight EAW SMS5 loudspeakers divided into four areas inside the main restaurant area.

The Powersoft distributors had been introduced to the client through one of their rental company partners who look after the nearby venue and are themselves a loyal Powersoft X4 and EAW JFL Series user.

The operators were seeking a system that could accommodate standard playback of background music and televised sport, but equally be able to accommodate a low-key DJ setup or one-man-band plug-in. Surgesound responded by supplying three auxiliary plug-in points.

In Pretoria, in addition to the SMS5, including two 10” loudspeakers installed in the Mezzanine/Smoking area, three EAW SMS4 loudspeakers are installed in two outside areas. An FBT MMZ8004s Zone Control unit provides the client with a signal management solution.

www.powersoft-audio.com