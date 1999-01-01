Podium de Vorstin chooses Robe





Production assistant Robin von Zijl and technical manager Michael Sakkers were part of the team who chose Robe Spiider LED wash beams and DL4S Profile luminaires - 16 of each - in a recent technical upgrade. This replaced their previous moving lights, which were from a competitor brand and dated back to 2010 when the venue opened, built on the site of the former De Tagrijn youth centre which burned to the ground.

Vorstin’s production schedule includes at least three or four live gigs every weekend utilizing its two performance spaces - of 850 and 300 respectively - which can be set up in a number of different configurations to stage a mix of bands, dance shows, stand-up comedy and cabaret and also includes regular radio and TV broadcasts.

The majority of the 16 x Spiiders and 16 x DL4S Profiles are in the main room’s overhead rig, with four of each type reserved for floor specials. Vorstin’s smaller hall has some LEDBeam 100s that were installed in 2015. These are used five days a week. The Spiiders are run in extended mode giving individual pixel control. The DL4Ss are used constantly for face and key lighting.

Photo shows Jeroen van Aalst from Benelux distributor Controllux on the left with Vorstin Production Assistant Robin von Zijl.

