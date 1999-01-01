Murasch and Sons investiert in Elation Proteus Beam

Lichtdesigner Lars Murasch, der mit Murasch and Sons ein in Potsdam ansässiges Studio für Lichtdesign betreibt, hat in sechs Elation Proteus Beam investiert. „Ich habe die Proteus Beam für den Einsatz auf diversen Festivals gekauft. Die Lampen sind wetterfest und brauchen keine Airdomes“, sagt Murasch, der seinen Bestand an den IP-65-zertifizierten Beamlampen bis zum Jahresende auf zwölf Geräte erweitern möchte.

