Motion Light erweitert Angebotspalette um Astera AX 10

Die Motion Group hat sich im Bereich Akku-Scheinwerfer für die Investition in Astera entschieden. Im ersten Investitionsschritt legte sich der Dry-Hire-Anbieter aus Fürth auf den Astera AX 10 fest. Das Produkt bietet 135 W RGBWA-LED-Leistung, einen CRI von 92 und eine Laufzeit von bis zu zwanzig Stunden.

 

www.motion-group.de

