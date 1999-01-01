Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Motion Light erweitert Angebotspalette um Astera AX 10
Die Motion Group hat sich im Bereich Akku-Scheinwerfer für die Investition in Astera entschieden. Im ersten Investitionsschritt legte sich der Dry-Hire-Anbieter aus Fürth auf den Astera AX 10 fest. Das Produkt bietet 135 W RGBWA-LED-Leistung, einen CRI von 92 und eine Laufzeit von bis zu zwanzig Stunden.
