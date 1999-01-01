MDG ATMe selected for ‘Miss Saigon’ tour production





The musical ‘Miss Saigon’ has recently embarked upon a major UK tour, taking the full West End production to several places across the UK. The show opened at the Curve, Leicester in July 2017 before moving to Birmingham Hippodrome, from where it travels to Ireland, Wales, Scotland and back to England, culminating at Norwich Theatre Royal in September 2018. Travelling with the show, with its lighting design by Bruno Poet, are two MDG ATMe haze generators, purchased specifically for the tour by White Light.

“My Associate LD on this show, Warren Letton discovered the ATMe hazer and recommended that I take a look at them,” says Poet. “We used two Atmospheres on both the West End and Broadway productions of ‘Miss Saigon’. But it was the extra control of the new ATMe hazer that really appealed to me.” The two ATMe units are rigged either side of the fly floor, each with a fan to help direct the haze onto stage.

(Photos: Johan Persson/Cameron Mackintosh Ltd)

www.mdgfog.com