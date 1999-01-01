MDG ATMe haze generators for ‘The Wind in the Willows’ musical

The ‘Wind in the Willows’ musical had a run at the London Palladium this summer. The production’s lighting designer, Howard Harrison, used two MDG ATMe haze generators for this show. “We used plenty of haze in the show, and this was the first time I have used ATMe machines,” he states. The ATMe machines were situated on perches downstage left and upstage right, from where they were positioned to fill the stage with haze.

(Photos: Marc Brenner/Jamie Hendry Productions/Darren Bell)

www.mdgfog.com