Franco de Vita mit Technik von Beyerdynamic auf Tour
Franco de Vita, in Madrid lebender Komponist, Pianist und Popsänger aus Venezuela, füllt auf seiner aktuellen Tournee große Venues in Amerika. De Vitas Monitor-Techniker Adrian Bolini (Foto), der auch für die meisten Aufnahmen der Basic Tracks (Bass, Schlagzeug und Gitarre) des aktuellen Albums verantwortlich zeichnet, greift bei seiner Arbeit auf Equipment von Beyerdynamic zurück.
So kamen auf der „Libre“-Tournee 2017 u.a. folgende Beyerdynamic-Produkte zum Einsatz: TG Drum Set Pro L; TG Drum Set Pro M; TG D50-Mikrofon für Drums, Percussion und Instrumentalabnahme; 4x TG D35-Schlagzeug-Mikrofon für Toms und Snare; TG D71-Kondensator-Grenzflächenmikrofon (Halbniere) für Drums, Cajons und Flügel; TG D58-Kondensator-Clip-Mikrofon (Niere) für Drums und Percussion; TG I50-Instrumentenmikrofon; 2x TG I53-Kondensator-Kleinmembranmikrofon.
Außerdem setzte Bolini zwei M 69 TG-Mikrofone, zwei MC 930- und MC 950-Kondensatormikrofone, ein M 201 TG-Mikrofon, ein TG V35-Gesangs- und Sprachmikrofon, ein TG V71-Mikrofon (Halbniere) mit kompensiertem Nahbesprechungseffekt, einen TG 1000-Dual-Empfänger, zwei TG 1000-Handsender (mit TG V70w-Mikrofonkapsel für Gesang und TG V96w-Echt-Kondensator Mikrofonkapsel für Gesang) sowie zwei aktive WA-ATDA-Breitband-Richtantennen ein.
