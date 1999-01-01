Event Lighting invests in Robe Spiider

Ljubljana, Slovenia-based lighting rental specialist Event Lighting was the first company in the country to purchase Robe’s new Spiider LED wash beams following a purchase of BMFL Blades last year. Event Lighting’s first batch of Spiiders went straight out on a number of projects and this was soon followed by a second order, so they now have 40 in stock.

The Spiiders were used on the latest series of ‘Dancing Stars’ show, the EMA Slovenia’s selection event for Eurovision 2017, and a rebranding event for SI Mobile (now A1), amongst others. Robe’s Slovenian distributor MK Light Sound provided some samples so Event Lighting’s team could evaluate thoroughly before committing to the large investment.

Event Lighting has invested steadily and regularly in Robe moving lights since launching in 2006 and now has over 400 of the latest fixtures in stock. Other recent purchases have included 24 x BMFL Blades, Patt 2013s and more Parfect S1s. These join their existing stock of Pointes, MMX WashBeams, LEDWash 600s, LEDBeam 100s, CycFX 8s, Parfects and Robin 600E Spots.

Photo shows Event Lighting owner Jernej Gustin.

www.robe.cz