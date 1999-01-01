Elation lighting rig installed at Detroit’s El Club

El Club in Detroit, Michigan, has featured a customizable Elation Professional lighting rig since opening in 2016. Adam LaBay of Future Weapons Laser & Lighting Design chose the Elation lights for the 300 capacity nighttime venue.

El Club’s lighting rig includes 12 ACL 360 Bar LED moving bar effects, 12 compact ACL 360i beam effects, 8 Elar Ex Quad Par HP LED lights, 6 Sniper 2R effect lights, 6 Colour Pendant LED color-changing downlights, and 8 Protron 3K LED strobes, all run from a HedgeHog 4S lighting console. An Antari HZ-350 hazer and Antari Z-500 II fog machine provide the mid-air projection canopy and fog effects.

