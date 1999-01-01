Elation fixtures light Justin Bieber’s Dominican Republic and India shows





When Justin Bieber’s “Purpose” world tour played the Hard Rock Hotel in the Dominican Republic earlier in the year, Dominican-based rental company and Elation dealer BM Eventos was there to supply Elation’s Platinum Beam 5R beam lights. LD Cory FitzGerald had 120 of the fixtures at his disposal to provide beams from positions in the overhead rig, stage front, right and left, and from the walkway.

Bieber’s Dominican Republic show wasn’t the only tour stop in which Elation fixtures got involved. In India, also earlier in the year, Elation dealer Star Dimensions supplied 140 Platinum Beam 5Rs, 24 Platinum Beam 5R Extremes, 22 Rayzor Q7 LED moving heads, and 38 SixPar 300 LED Par lights for the Canadian star’s show at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

www.elationlighting.com