Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Doppelgeschäftsführung bei AV Stumpfl
Fabian Stumpfl ist seinem Bruder Tobias Stumpfl in die Geschäftsführung des österreichischen AV-Technologieherstellers AV Stumpfl gefolgt. Zuvor hatte Fabian Stumpfl im Unternehmen die Bereiche HR und Strategische Planung verantwortet. Ende 2016 hatte AV Stumpfl-Gründer Reinhold Stumpfl die Geschäftsführung an seinen Sohn Tobias abgegeben.
