APG Uniline Compact system installed at new Parisian club





Located in the 18th arrondissement of Paris (France), the Hasard Ludique was born from crowdfunding and is a new cultural and musical spot in the French capital. The venue, a former train station, features APG’s new Uniline Compact loudspeakers. After running a comparative listening session on site between different brands, Hasard Ludique technical consultant Ronan Berthomé and his team opted for APG’s modular line array system.

French integrator and service provider D6 Bell Light installed four APG UC206W loudspeakers as well as two TB215S subwoofers. “We set up a fully digital system, from the console to the amplifiers, using Dante cards integrated in the APG DA15:4 amplifiers,” says D6 Bell Light sales manager Yael Laporte.

(Photos: Jean-Philippe Corre)

www.apg.audio