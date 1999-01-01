Tube UK supports 2017 Manchester Day celebrations





Manchester audio specialists Tube UK delivered ten audio systems to five carnival floats plus five music/compere stages around the city centre for the City’s 2017 Manchester Day celebrations. The event was commissioned by Manchester City Council and produced by Walk the Plank.

A Tube team crew of nine, led by Melvyn Coote, managed this project in one day, with six vans of sound kit. On the day, they started at 7 a.m. with building the float systems. The stages loaded in at 8 a.m. and all were running by midday. The parade ran between 1 and 3 p.m. and the stages were all active between 1 and 6 p.m., followed by an immediate de-rig.

Four of the five floats used battery powered sound systems. Three of the floats utilised four Tannoy V8 speakers and four compact D&B E12 subs each and the fourth, slightly bigger, featured four D&B Q7s and 4 x E12 subs. Graham Massey’s float was powered by a small on-board 4.5 KVA generator custom fitted to the gold buggy base of the vehicle. The PA was similar to last year’s with four D&B Y7Ps and four Q-Subs all run off D80 amps. The control console was a Yamaha LS 9-16, and Sennheiser SK5212 radio mics were supplied for the walk-about brass players.

The five stage PAs were dotted around the city centre and along the parade route. In Albert Square a Compere PA was installed with four D&B Y10Ps and four E8s as point source speakers relaying ongoing parade commentaries. Another - larger - Compere PA in Exchange Square dealt with the end of the parade route, built from two ground stacks of Y8 line array speakers to cover the voluminous expanse of the Square, powered by four D12 amps.

St Anne’s Square featured a small D&B music PA to cover around 400 people, comprising four Y7P loudspeakers and four Y-Subs with six M6 wedges, driven by D80 amps, controlled via a Yamaha QL5 mixing desk. The fourth music stage was in a corner of Exchange Square, with the sonics delivered by another four Y7Ps, four Y-Subs and four M4 wedges with a couple of D80 amps and a QL1 console.

The biggest music stage was in Cathedral Gardens which is where 2000-plus party people gathered after the parade to enjoy the finale. The audio system here was four ground stacked D&B V8s, two V12s, four V-Subs and six M4 wedges all run through D80 amps, complete with a Yamaha QL5 console. A selection of generic mics covered all band requirements for the line-up featuring a programme of world music and cross cultural performances.

(Photos: Walk the Plank/John Parker Lee/Manchester Malayalee Association/Mark Waugh)

www.tubeuk.com