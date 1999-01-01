Robe fixtures used for Garden Beats Festival





Lighting for the second Garden Beats Festival - organised by Sunshine Nation and staged in the pastoral green environs of Fort Canning Park in Singapore - was designed by Craig Burridge. He included a mix of Robe products on his plot including 24 x Linees, six ColorStrobes and six LEDBlinder 148 LTs. Lighting vendor for the one day event was locally based CSP Productions Pte Ltd.

The 9 x 8 metre stage was fitted beneath a 10 x 9 metre ground-supported roof structure with 10 metres of headroom - and this had to be squeezed in between a selection of heritage trees which grace the park, allowing the organisers to maximise the audience space. The stage and DJ booth was clad in wood pieces and other natural materials which took the light well, and the view through the stage to the back was of one specific heritage tree.

Burridge wanted to use a full LED rig, so there were just two conventional source beam lights dedicated to the mirror ball. Twelve of the 24 x Linees were rigged onto four 3 metre high vertical truss towers, with the other 12 on the front and mid over stage trusses. In each case they were outrigged from the trusses to maximise the effect of their continuous pan/tilt rotation.

The stage was illuminated with LEDPARs from the trusses which were focussed directly downwards, leaving latitude for the Linees to work as effects. The ColorStrobes and LEDBlinder 148s were also positioned on the front and mid trusses. Craig Burridge programmed and ran lighting for all the artists himself, assisted by JoAnne Yee.

(Photos: Colossal Photos)

www.robe.cz