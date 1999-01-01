Premios Max Awards lit by Robe fixtures





The annual Premios Max Awards celebrate Spanish individuals and organisations who have making outstanding contributions to the performing arts and are organised by the General Society of Authors and Publishers (SGAE). This year they were staged at the Palau de les Arts in Valencia. The event was also broadcast live on TVE2.

Lighting designer Juanjo Llorens utilised luminaires in the venue’s house rig, together with some specials, notably 30 x Robe Pointes, 6 x BMFL WashBeams and five Patt2013s. These were all supplied by Madrid based rental company Fluge Audiovisuales.

Llorens’ starting point for the lighting was this year’s theme of the Mediterranean and in particular the Levantine light as depicted in the works of Spanish painter Joaquin Sorolla. From this, the overall visuallity of the gala evening was imagined by director Joan Font.

Juanjo Llorens worked closely with set designer Curt Allen who created a large changing canvas of Sorolla-esque proportions onstage, complete with a theatrical tree on stage right and an elevated ‘studio’ section area stage left.

A large upstage video screen displayed a range of images and backdrops and drapes could be brought in downstage of this to instantly change the ambience of the space. Custom video content was commissioned by Joan Font and produced by Curt Allen and Leticia Gañán in collaboration with Paloma Canseco with animation, editing and sound by Irata Films.

The Pointes were positioned on the floor. Llorens used them in combination with fog hazers. The BMFL WashBeams were rigged on a front truss and used for general lighting as well as key and highlighting. The Patt2013s served as props for one part of the show as a painter worked live in the ‘studio’ and also for a number of camera angles.

At the Premios Max Awards, Juanjo Llorens also worked closely with lighting crew chief David Gavilán and programmer Pablo Zamora.

(Photos: Vicente A. Jiménez Fundación SGAE)

www.robe.cz