Penn Elcom launches new exhaust fan





Penn Elcom has launched the new CoolRac FT-80-Q-FC - a near-silent exhaust fan, specially designed for racking systems and applications requiring super-quiet heat management. The total noise levels of the FT-80-Q-FC in operation is 22.5 dBA (0.3 sone). The fan is designed for mounting in/on racked equipment - audio and AV, servers, computers, IT elements, etc. - installed in noise critical environments.

The FT-80-Q-FC functions by expelling hot air from the front of the rack, preventing thermal damage and ultimately potential failure. Digital control gives refined and accurate heat management via continuous temperature monitoring and ‘set-and-forget’ fan control. All the components are optimised for quiet running, have over-temperature alarms and benefit from running off a universal power supply.

The CoolRac FT-80-Q-FCs weigh 400 g each and are engineered to the specifications common to all Penn Elcom products. Nine flan blades improve the airflow and facilitate efficient ventilation. The impeller aerofoil shape was specifically devised to minimise the noise levels and deliver more airflow and pressure.

The CRC-Temp is a thermal sensor accessory that can be attached via an acrylic adhesive pad and plugged in to the Temp socket on the FT-80-Q-FC. This should ideally be located in an area where it can measure ambient temperature rather than directly attached to the main heat source. The unit’s thermal bi-metal reed switch is made to operate at temperatures up to 40°C and it will re-set when the ambient temperature reaches 30°C or drops to minus 2°C.

The Fluid Dynamic Bearing has a 2 year guarantee and is an oil capsule to avoid lubricant leakage. The CoolRac FT-80-Q-FC is mounted in a recessed dish available in standard sizes for mounting (either horizontally or vertically) to any existing style of flight case.

www.pennelcomonline.com