National Theatre invests in GLP
The National Theatre on London’s South Bank has invested for the second time in GLP’s Impression X4 Bar 20s. Lighting Resources Manager, Paul Hornsby, has added to the initial tranche of 18, which he purchased as soon as they first became available, with a further 20 in order to meet the increasing demand. Both batches were supplied by GLP dealer, White Light.
Photo: The X4 Bars in action on ‘Angels in America’. (Copyright: Helen Maybanks)
