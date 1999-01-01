MDG haze generators used in ‘42nd Street’ at Theatre Royal

Two of MDG’s ATMe haze generators have been chosen for the current musical production of ‘42nd Street’ at London’s Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. The lighting rig for the show was supplied by White Light Ltd. The ATMe generators were located up on the fly-floor. They are positioned stage left and right, with two DMX fans directing the haze downwards and moving it about.

(Photos: Brinkhoff & Moegenburg)

