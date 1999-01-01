MDG ATMe haze generator used at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art





The students of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London have used an ATMe haze generator during their recent production of Rona Munro’s ‘Scuttlers’. “The brief from the director, Hannah Eidinow, was to create the atmosphere of Manchester in the 1890s: hot, industrial, sweaty, dirty, polluted and foggy, so clearly we needed to use a hazer,” says guest lighting designer Declan Randall.

‘Scuttlers’ was first performed at Manchester’s Royal Exchange Theatre in 2015. The recent production at RADA moved the setting from the 200+ seat theatre-in-the-round of the Royal Exchange to the intimate, brick-lined environment of RADA’s 70-seater GBS Theatre. “With such a small space we needed to have total control of the haze produced by the machine,” continues Randall.

“The production called for a continual level of atmospheric haze but also included moments when a little more or a little less was required to for dramatic effect. Using the ATMe’s DMX control, we were able to drive the haze levels precisely throughout the show using a fader to pump it up and, conversely, drop it back down as and when required.”

“We are very proud to sponsor RADA in our capacity at MDG,” says MDG CEO Martin Michaud. “RADA is one of the oldest and most influential drama schools in the UK with an international reputation for excellence. We are very happy to contribute to the great work that they do by supplying them with one of our latest models of haze generators.”

(Photos: Linda Carter/RADA)

