Hughie’s Event Production Services invest in DAS Audio

Hughie’s Event Production Services recently took delivery of an assortment of loudspeakers from the Aero Series 2 and UX Series product lines of Valencia, Spain-based DAS Audio. The purchase includes twenty-four Aero 20A compact, powered line array systems, eight UX-218 high power, dual 18-inch transducer subwoofers, and twelve Aero 12 compact line array enclosures to augment their existing set of twelve cabinets.

“We plan on using our DAS cabinets on most of our events - both indoor and, especially, outdoor,” Brian Lackritz, General Manager of Hughie’s Event Production Services, states. “While the enclosures are not fully waterproof, these loudspeakers do offer a weather resistance option that our other systems do not. That’s particularly important in Northeast Ohio where we are routinely impacted by lake effect weather, given our proximity to Lake Erie. Our work involves providing sound reinforcement support for local, regional, and national acts, and this new equipment will be central to those efforts.”

