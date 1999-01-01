Elation expands Fuze series

Elation has expanded its Fuze series with the addition of the new Fuze PAR Z175, a full-color LED PAR light designed for use in all types of stage wash applications from theatre, TV studio and HoW environments to touring and special events.

The Fuze PAR Z175 houses a 175 W RGBW COB LED engine for a wide palette of color choice with single source color mixing that gives fully premixed looks and a flat field of light. It can project 15,026 Lux @ 6.6 ft (2 m) when used full on at an 8° beam angle. Max power consumption is at 200 W.

The Fuze PAR Z175 offers an 8° to 35° zoom for more precise beam control, electronic strobe and variable dimming curve modes. Sixty-four color presets and 14 color macros are included, as well as a gel frame and barn doors. Dual adjustable yokes allow for precise positioning when mounting on the floor.

