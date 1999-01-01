Eggshell invests in Elation Proteus Hybrids

Eggshell Light Company of Honolulu has invested in Elation Professional’s new IP65-rated Proteus Hybrid multi-functional moving head. Bob Harmon, CEO and President of Eggshell Light Company, comments on the addition of the hybrid lights to Eggshell’s rental inventory: “We often put moving lights outside for a number of events, always with the caveat that if it rains we have to shut them down. On a few occasions that was indeed the case but now we don’t have to do that thanks to the new Proteus in our rental fleet."

Eggshell’s new weatherproof Proteus Hybrid units made their Hawaiian Islands debut at the Waikiki Shell in Honolulu August 4th and 5th for a pair of Jack Johnson performances. "One of the inherent challenges when doing shows at the Waikiki Shell is the lack of a front truss position,” Harmon says. “Also, the in-house spot positions are low and dead-on, so artists complain about not being able to see their audience. With fixtures being off to the sides, the Proteus solution gives us a proper stage wash and solves that spot issue.”

www.elationlighting.com