Eddy Fischer
Eddy Fischer verstärkt ab sofort als Projektleitung Grafikdesign und Social Media das Team bei Macevent. Neben den Bereichen Grafikdesign und Social Media verantwortet die gebürtige Berlinerin die Webseitenpflege sowie das Konzeptionieren und Texten bei der Kölner Eventagentur.
