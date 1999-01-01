Budapest’s Erkel Theatre invests in Yamaha and Nexo

The Erkel Theatre in the Hungarian capital Budapest has recently installed a Yamaha and Nexo system which was specified and installed by Hungarian installer Lisys-Project Kft. Audio is mixed on Yamaha CL5 and CL3 digital consoles, with Rio3224-D and Rio1608-D I/O units, routed to a Nexo STM series PA system comprising 20 STM M28 omnipurpose modules, two STM B112 bass modules and six STM S118 sub modules, with four PS15 and four PS8 fills, all driven by NXAmp powered controllers with Dante cards.

The first production to use the new system was ‘Billy Elliot the Musical’, which saw both CL consoles and one of the R-series I/O units located in the control room, with more R-series units in the orchestra pit and amp rooms. In contrast, for a recent concert, the CLs were in their traditional Front of House and monitor positions, with the R-series units on stage.

