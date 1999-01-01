Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Anja Bertamini
Auf Wunsch der Aktionäre ist Anja Bertamini neu in den Aufsichtsrat der LK Aktiengesellschaft gewählt worden. Die 45-Jährige ist seit 2010 bei der LK AG beschäftigt. Zunächst leitete sie dort das Marketing, im Jahr 2015 löste sie Lothar Spendel als Leiterin Finanzen ab. Nach ihrem Diplom als Fremdsprachliche Direktionssekretärin für Wirtschaft und Verwaltung hat Bertamini einen IHK-Abschluss als Marketingfachwirt und Controlling erworben.
