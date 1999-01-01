News:

AED Display nimmt Datapath für Benelux in den Vertrieb und europaweit in die Vermietung

AED Display und Datapath haben eine Vertriebspartnerschaft für Benelux vereinbart. Dadurch werden Datapath-Produkte ab sofort von AED Display angeboten, zum Verkauf und zur Miete. AED Display fokussiert dabei vor allem auf die Datapath FX4- und Iolite-Controller.

 

Foto: Thierry Heldenbergh, Managing Director bei AED Display.

 

www.aedgroup.eu

www.aed-rent.de

