Adlib installs new audio system at London’s O2 Forum





Academy Music Group (AMG) has once again enlisted Liverpool based Adlib to design and deliver a new touring specification, audio system for its recent venue acquisition, O2 Forum Kentish Town in North London. The 2,300 capacity venue is one of the most popular live music destinations in the capital.

Adlib selected an L-Acoustics K2 loudspeaker system, DiGiCo consoles and Adlib’s latest proprietary MP5 wedges and side fills for the monitor system. Adlib’s MD Andy Dockerty and John Hughes led the initial requirement discussions with Academy Music Group’s Divisional Managers Helen McGee and Steve Hoyland with newly appointed General Manager Eral Hassan and Technical Manager John Pinner who have joined O2 Forum Kentish Town this year from London venues The Garage and O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire respectively.

The Adlib project team was headed by Roger Kirby, Rob Crossland and senior systems technician Tony Szabo. They designed and spec’d the system, and fine-tuned once the installation was complete in a close collaboration with the onsite technical team.

To ensure the new L-Acoustics system was fully optimised, Adlib recommended that the main PA points were upgraded and relocated to a new position. They worked with Academy Music Group’s appointed structural engineers, MJC Consulting on this element, so the new K2 PA arrays could be hung in the best positions each side.

This precision was needed to cover the spacious balcony area and the wide areas offstage at the front. Additional low frequency support is offered by six SB28s a side, ground-stacked in two 3-way wheeled dollies which position them at the ideal height in relation to the audience.

Three L-Acoustics Arcs boxes a side on the inside edges of the sub stacks cover the nearfield and stalls areas immediately in front of the stage. All the L-Acoustics speakers are powered by LA8 amplifiers. A pair of Lake LM44 signal processors have been introduced at front of house (FOH) to act as a front-end system input matrix, offering flexibility for house and visiting consoles.

Adlib selected their own MP wedge system for monitors. The latest MP5 version 15 inch monitor has improved drivers. Twenty MP5s are available at O2 Forum Kentish Town, all driven by Linea Research 44M20 4-channel amps, of which seven deal with the MP5s and another powers an Adlib AA215DS 2400 W drum sub.

A set of full range Adlib side fills were supplied comprising of an FD3P mid/high box, with AA215HL sub woofers. All the Adlib products onstage are driven via the presets on the Linea Research amplifiers. Two DiGiCo SD10 consoles have been supplied with D2 stage boxes, deployed at FOH and monitors. A new VDC multicore system with 48 input lines and 16 stage returns is also part of the package, and AES signal lines to follow.

(Photos: Caitlin Mogridge/Academy Music Group)

