WI Creations specifies and fabricates set pieces for Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku





WI Creations specified and fabricated two large set pieces - a water fountain and a Tree of Life - for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, a multi-national, multi-sport event staged in Baku, Azerbaijan from 12 to 22 May 2017.

WI’s team, project managed by Yves Vervloet, was working for Betty Productions Ltd. who co-ordinated the creative and technical production elements for the ceremonies on behalf of the Islamic Games Operations Committee. The ceremonies both took place in the 70,000 seater Baku National Stadium, a venue already familiar to the WI team after their work there for the 2015 European Games.

The water vessel and the tree - integral parts of production designer Thanassis Demiris’s visual treatment for the two ceremonies - were realised and constructed at WI’s HQ in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium over a two month period. Approximately 60 tonnes of kit was road-freighted to Baku on five trucks. The 8 metre diameter water bowl was an essential part of the Opening Ceremony (OC) set and narrative.

www.wicreations.com