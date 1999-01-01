Touring musical version of „Ronja Rövardotter” equipped with Robe fixtures





„Ronja Rövardotter” (Ronia the Robber’s Daughter) is a classic Swedish children’s tale by Astrid Lindgren. A recent touring musical version in Denmark by Heltemus Productions featured a new lighting design by Sune Verdier of b-ql.dk who specified 14 of Robe’s DL7S Profiles, 24 x LEDWash 600+ fixtures and 12 x CycFX 8. The touring segment had to fit into two trucks, so Verdier needed a flexible, practical and sensibly sized solution to cover the lighting needs.

Ten of the LEDWash 600+ fixtures were positioned on five side booms each side of stage - one fixture per tower, with the other 14 rigged on the overhead bars. To retain the more sinister mood of the work Verdier minimised the front light, so there was more reliance on what was coming in from the sides. The variety of colours and looks he could produce from the LEDWashes was vital for setting the mood of each scene, washing the set and key lighting the actors.

The DL7Ss were all on the overhead bars and were used for top and back key’ing and highlighting, and extensively for texturing the set. The stage was raked towards the audience, revealing a floor based projection surface that was perfect for intricate gobo work, and the DL7Ss worked constantly throughout the performance.

These were the first DL7S fixtures in Denmark, an investment made for the tour by Copenhagen based rental company European Tour Productions (ETP) which has also included Robe’s new Spiider LED wash beams, all delivered via Danish distributor, Light Partner. Upstage, the CycFX 8 LED battens washed up the back-cloth. Verdier programmed and ran the show himself and worked closely with his chief LX Emil Finsen.

