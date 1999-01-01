StudioLinked releases new multi-effects plug-in

StudioLinked announces availability of Studio Rack, a multi-effects plug-in packed with presets for music producers, DJs, or engineers mixing hip-hop, R&B, pop, rock, EDM, and country productions. As an adaptable multi-effects plug-in, Studio Rack changes any sound with three types of selfexplanatory speaker emulation – High, Mid, and Bass (that, of course, can also be switched to Off). Variable amounts of Delay (with Sync), Reverb, Stereo, and Chorus can be dialled in besides GUI-dominating Drive control.

The fixed compressor offers Gain and Mix sliders; Cutoff (frequency) and Res (resonance) control-equipped Hipass and Lowpass filters further refine results, and a self-explanatory Saturation knob rounds out production proceedings. Studio Rack can be placed on any vocal, 808 sub, piano, guitar, drums, or final mix. It is available as a 32- and 64-bit AAX, AU, and VST plug-in for Mac and PC.

www.studiolinked.com