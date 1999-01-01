Softube announces availability of Console 1 Mk II with UAD Powered Plug-Ins support





Softube announces that its Console 1 Mk II is now globally available from any authorized Softube dealer. Console 1 Mk II has made most frequent user requests reality, due to the software update with support for selected UAD Powered Plug-Ins from Universal Audio.

Sixty such plug-ins are already available for the system, all pre-mapped, so no MIDI mapping is necessary. The hardware itself has the same characteristics as the original units, with some minor layout changes such as more visible LED markers.

www.softube.com