SJ Lighting uses Elation fixtures for Crush concert designs





For this year’s Crush concerts (Valentine’s-themed EDM shows in San Francisco, Southern California and Arizona) promoter Insomniac Events, headed by CEO Pasquale Rotella, again called on Steve Lieberman and his team at SJ Lighting to create the lighting design. SJ Lighting worked with lighting vendors Felix Lighting (Crush San Fran at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, Crush SoCal at the NOS Events Center in San Bernadino) and Hardwired Production (Crush Arizona at the Rawhide Event Center near Phoenix) on the events.

Lieberman used four layers of lighting: Platinum Beam 5R moving heads, Colour Chorus 72 LED battens, Cuepix Blinder WW2 fixtures, and strobes. Although configurations for each show differed slightly, central to all three were tiers of horizontal LED screens fronting the DJ booth that led to a heart-shaped truss, the ideal stage element for the occasion. The Platinum Beam, Colour Chorus 72 and Cuepix Blinder fixtures lined the heart truss and also worked from angled truss fingers each side of the stage, as well as from overhead trusses.

(Photos: Adam Kaplan/ASK Media Productions Inc.)

www.elationlighting.com