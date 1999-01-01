Robe supports ‘Picnic Passover with Black Coffee’





Tel Aviv based Light Architects Cochavi & Klein seized the opportunity of the ‘Picnic Passover with Black Coffee’, an electronic music event presented by The Tripping in Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park, to utilise 48 x Robe Spiiders and 24 x Robe Pointes on a circular trussing structure, forming a massive ‘sun’, which was winched above the crowds on a crane. The sold-out event featured sets from South African DJ and music producer Black Coffee, plus DJs Jenia Tersol & Benji.

Three concentric circles of trussing at 8, 5 and 2 metre diameters were cross braced by 12 x 4 metre scaffolding poles to make the sun skeleton rigid. The Spiiders and Pointes were rigged on the front and back rails of the trussing circles in an alternating pattern for balance. Forty-eight blinders were also rigged on the structure between the Spiiders and Pointes to create a classic warm halogen feeling that contrasted with the LEDs.

‘The sun’ was lifted in to place behind the DJ booth using a 66 metre high crane and trimmed at 20 metres so the lights on it had to throw at least 30 metres to the dancefloor/audience. The Spiiders were run in extended mode and pixel-mapped through an MA VPU media server allowing Eran Klein and his team to create new looks and effects with video treatments.

In addition to that, 8 x BMFL Spots were mounted on vertical truss towers positioned in an arch upstage of the DJ booth. Another four BMFL spots were located behind the hill throwing backlight across the entire scene and making silhouettes of the rocks. For key lighting the DJ booth two Patt 2013s were utilised.

Lighting was controlled using a GrandMA2 system, programmed by Omer Israeli for Cochavi & Klein, the lighting crew chief was Dor Aichner and stage manager was Itay Harpaz. Lighting and audio equipment for the event was supplied by Argaman Systems. Structures and trussing came from Stage Design, lasers from Saar Lasers and the crane was provided by Dror Cranes.

(Photos: Yosi Mamia/Albert Lalamaiev)

www.robe.cz