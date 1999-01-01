Robe fixtures light “Tropicana the Musical” in Singapore





Lighting designer Yo Shao Ann used Robe’s Viva CMY LED spots, Spiider wash beams and CycBar 15 battens on the recent production of “Tropicana the Musical” in Singapore. The show was produced by Tan Kheng Hua for Spare Room Productions and directed by Beatrice Chia-Richmond.

The ten Viva CMYs utilized in the show were part of the first shipment into the region of these new fixtures from Robe. They were supplied to the production via rental company Expo AV-InSync, along with the Spiiders and CycBar 15s from their rental stock. The company headed by Gerard Rodrigues were the first in the region to invest in Robe Spiiders when that luminaire was launched last year.

Jens Poehlker from Robe’s Asia Pacific office was involved in ensuring that all the new kit was available in time. “Tropicana” ran for two weeks at the Capitol Theatre, once the island’s first topless nightclub. The production team was led by technical manager Denise Low.

The ten Viva CMYs were rigged on the upstage house bars and used for back lighting, for effects and texturing the stage and set designed by Tan Ju Meng with gobos and colours. The Spiiders were also positioned in the overhead rig and used for all the general stage washing and specials. The CycBar 15s were used as footlights.

(Photos: Jacqueline Chang)

www.robe.cz