Robe fixtures at the core of Burhan G’s new concert design





Danish singer Burhan G has been on the road with a new set and lighting design by Theis Wemuth of Aarhus based creative visual practice Create This. Wemuth specified 18 Robe Spiiders and 25 x BMFL Spots, which were supplied to the tour by rental company Comtech. There was no video on the tour.

Wemuth wanted a multi-level riser system to accommodate the 15 musicians in different sections onstage. The architecture of the rig was based on two flown trusses and six vertical pre-rigged trussing towers upstage, with Robe spec’d as the primary moving lights.

The BMFL Spots were split between being rigged on the flown trusses and sitting on flightcases on the floor used for side lights. BMFL number 25 was used in follow spot mode on the back truss operated from the console. The 11 Pointes were all upstage on the deck to give aerial beams and ACL patterning from that position.

Anders Tinggaard - who also works full time for Create This as technical Project Specialist - was on the tour with Wemuth, accompanied by a technician from Comtech.

(Photos: Jens Wognsen)

www.robe.cz