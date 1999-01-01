Resolution X invests in ProLyft Aetos





Resolution X is one of the first companies in Australia that started working with ProLyft Aetos hoists range. Resolution X, covering Australia with hire bases in Melbourne and Sydney, provides rental equipment and service. They have become one of the largest providers of rental lighting and rigging equipment in Australia.

Tim Hall, Managing Director of Resolution X, explains: “Adding chain hoists with a good double brake system to our hiring stock was a must. We chose the ProLyft Aetos series hoists because of their build quality, double brake system and local support network.”

“We hire to a lot of Corporate AV companies working in ballrooms,” adds Sam Holloway, Rigging Manager of Resolution X, “most of the time they’re dealing with a restricted load limit in the roof and don’t need to lift heaps of gear. Therefore we also have 250 kg hoists on stock, these are ideal for this type of client.”

Resolution X stocks a large quantity of the 1000 kg Aetos hoists, meeting the German BVG-D8+ hoist classification. They also stock the 250 kg hoists for rental purposes.

Photo shows Sam Holloway.

