Rasmus Walter on tour with Robe fixtures





Lighting designer Martin Holst used a floor-based lighting/set package that was fully tour-able for Danish singer songwriter Rasmus Walter’s 2017 tour. Holst chose 24 x Robe PicklePatts and 6 x BMFL Blades to be at the heart of the design.

The floor package also included LED strips which outlined an upstage scaffolding structure on which the PicklePatts were rigged together with some side lights. It was augmented at each venue by a specified ‘top’ rig.

The equipment was a new investment for rental company Vigsø Dry Hire via Robe’s Danish distributor, Light Partner, and these were the first PicklePatts in Denmark.

Robe’s reporting team caught up with Martin Holst and Rasmus Walter during a gig at Vejle Musikteater which also happens to have a Robe house lighting rig, so Holst was able to integrate 12 x MMX Spots and 10 x LEDWash 600s into his scheme for the evening.

The PicklePatts were arranged in three rows of eight, on eight vertical trussing towers at the back of the stage, serving as a backdrop, a stage set and part of the lighting rig. Once the towers were set up at the venue, the LED battens were clipped into place and the majority of the rig was complete. The BMFL Blades were placed in an arc upstage on the floor.

Holst used a GrandMA2 for control and this same design is being used for a summer tour by Rasmus Walter together with additional BMFLs.

