Plugin Alliance’s AAX DSP Bundle V1.4 available

Plugin Alliance released 100% AAX DSP Bundle V1.4 earlier this year, offering 50 plugins, including its new HG-2 (emulating four different vacuum tube stages combined in series and parallel circuits to colour mixes and individual tracks). The AAX (Avid Audio eXtension) DSP unified plugin format is compatible with DSP-accelerated Pro Tools HDX systems. Offering 50 plugins from 10 pro audio companies (including Brainworx, Elysia, SPL, Millennia, Vertigo, and more), it is the largest collection of AAX DSP production tools on the market.

Those bundled plugins also support AAX Native, Apple’s AU (AudioUnit), and Steinberg’s VST (Virtual Studio Technology) standard plugin formats at no additional charge, so those Pro Tools HDX system users have licenses for other systems that they may also use (for composing in other environments, such as Apple’s Logic Pro or Ableton’s Live, for instance).

Plugin Alliance has included an authentic emulation of Black Box Analog Design’s HG-2 hardware, a line level stereo processor designed to add saturation, harmonics, natural compression, increased RMS (Root Mean Square) - used to characterise the ‘average’ of continuous varying signals - and enhancement during mixing and mastering.

Also new to 100% AAX DSP Bundle V1.4 is BX_Subsynth, a processing plugin built around the digital heart and soul of the (discontinued) DBX 120XP Subharmonic Synthesizer, using founding Plugin Alliance development partner Brainworx’s M/S (Mid-Side) matrix technology to control the stereo field and add sub, punch, and saturation to sounds.

100% AAX DSP Bundle V1.4 is available as an AAX DSP-, AAX Native-, AU-, VST2-, and VST3-supporting plugin bundle for Mac OS X (10.8 through 10.12), Windows (7 through 10), and Pro Tools 10.3.10 (or higher).

www.plugin-alliance.com