Outdoor theatre at Beaches Resorts in Turks and Caicos outfitted with Elation lighting

Lighting designer Lisa Weinshrott Kimmel, of Sharp Edge Lighting Design, recently designed lighting for a theatre project at the Beaches Resorts in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Entertainment production company Creativiva of Toronto produced four 50-minute musical shows for the resort’s outdoor theatre - ‘Dolce Vita’, ‘Jungle Book Live’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Treasure Island’. The shows, also creatively managed by Creativiva, debuted on April 16, 2017, and are scheduled to run for the next three years.

Lisa Weinshrott Kimmel designed lighting for each of the four shows using a rig that includes 22 SixPar 300 IP LED Par color changers and nine SixPar Z19 IP LED Par wash lights with zoom. Also in the rig are nine Platinum Spot III color- and graphics-changing LED moving heads, along with three Fuze Wash Z350, Elation’s new Par moving head. The only other lighting used is 10 Par Cans left over from the previous lighting system. Most of the lighting works from a 25’ trim height with a few units at 10-15’.

Despite the mild tropical climate, the fixtures are still exposed to wind and rain and are especially vulnerable to downpours that hit the islands from time to time. The SixPar fixtures are IP65 rated; the Platinum Spot III fixtures are covered in base skirts; one Fuze Wash Z350 is protected under the architecture with two placed on the floor each show.

