Natascha Christophersen

Natascha Christophersen, ausgebildete Kommunikationskauffrau, hat kürzlich das Back-Office bei Robe Deutschland übernommen. Ihr Aufgabenbereich beinhaltet die Angebotserfassung, die Auftragsabwicklung und die Koordination mit den Kunden des Unternehmens.

 

www.robelighting.de

