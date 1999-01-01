Matt Guminski chooses Elation fixtures for JoJo tour

LD Matt Guminski was called in to design American pop singer-songwriter JoJo’s 2017 ‘Mad Love Tour’ just a week before the tour launched and turned to Elation Professional moving heads and effect lights to light the show. Touring in support of her ‘Mad Love’ album, JoJo was selling out 900-1800 capacity venues at nearly every stop.

Guminski acted as lighting designer and operator on tour (he programmed the show on the road) and often handled lighting crew duties as well. To light the show he used a rig of 12 Elation ACL 360i compact LED beam effects, 6 Elation ZW19 LED moving heads, and 8 Elation Cuepix WW2 white light LED blinders along with hybrid moving heads.

Besides the ACL 360i fixtures, the four backline risers held a pair of Cuepix blinders and were topped with a hybrid moving head. Three ZW19 LED beam/wash effects worked from each side of the stage as cross light and shin light. The Elation lights were supplied for the tour by Christie Lites out of Seattle.

(Photos: Mat Hayward)

www.elationlighting.com