Jamiroquai on tour with a Yamaha Rivage PM10 console





On Jamiroquai’s world tour of arenas and festivals, a Yamaha Rivage PM10 console is mixing the front of house sound at every show, operated by engineer Rick Pope. Pope has worked with the band and its frontman Jay Kay for 23 years, both live and in the studio, and with Yamaha digital consoles for almost as long.

