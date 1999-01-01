Estonian watchtower lit with Robe





Robe’s LEDForce 18 PARs and Anolis ArcSource Outdoor 4MCs were specified - together with other lights - to illuminate the Pesapuu (Nest Tree) Watchtower in Rõuge, Estonia. The new 30 metres high Watchtower is located near to Rõuge Suurjärv, Estonia’s deepest lake in the Rõuge parish of Vöru Country. The structure - which replaces an original wooden watchtower built in 2006 - was designed by Tallinn based architect Karmo Tõra. Mayor Tiit Toots fully endorsed the project and its proposed lighting scheme.

Roadservice, the company who built the structure, already knew the lighting products they wanted to use, which included the 12 x Robe LEDForce 18 LED PARs and the six Anolis ArcSource Outdoor 4MCs, and had placed the order with Tallinn based E&T, Robe’s Estonian distributor. The LEDForce 18s are rigged within the structure around the two bird’s nest elements and as dusk falls, they wash the steelwork. On top of the tower is an egg shaped pod which is lit by the Anolis 4MCs.

When it came to providing lighting control, Roadservice approached locally based Andres Sarv, head of lighting at Tartu’s Vanemuine Theatre. He assisted with suggesting a system and provided Tõnis Järs, one of Vanemuine’s regular freelance programmers, to address the devices, sort out the DMX and programmed looks for the opening night and the ongoing day-to-day lighting.

The lights can be changed by Tiit Toots and his colleagues on the town council via an IoT system website or locally on site using a smart phone app. It’s also possible for local residents to engage with the lighting by making suggestions - for example for World Prematurity Day when the tower was lit in purple. Whenever a child is born to the municipality, that evening the “egg” in the upper bird’s nest is lit pink or blue according to gender. The whole tower can also be colour changed for festivals and special events.

