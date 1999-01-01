Elation gear used for Haitian Compas Festival





In May 2017, Elation Professional lighting gear was used by Lighting Designer Daniel Cortes of Everlast Productions on the Haitian Compas Festival in Miami, one of the largest Caribbean festivals in the United States. The Haitian Compas Festival is a yearly celebration of the Haitian community that features musical acts along with traditional Haitian food and other facets of Haitian culture. After 18 years as a one-day event, this year’s festival was held over two days from May 20-21 at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

An all Elation rig provided the visual dynamics with some of Elation’s newest lighting products in action: IP-rated Proteus Beam moving heads, Paladin blinder/strobe/wash lights, Platinum 1200 Wash lights and DTW Blinder 700 IP variable white LED blinders, as well as Platinum FLX hybrid moving head and Platinum Beam 5R Extreme. Everlast Productions of Dania Beach, Florida, has provided lighting services for the festival for several years with Everlast’s Daniel Cortes serving as lighting designer and programmer for this year’s event.

www.elationlighting.com